People like Twitter users @toco_eevee have an unusual dream that is different from what an ordinary person can think of. The man's lifelong dream was to look like a dog! And he fulfilled his dream by paying out Rs. 12 Lakh, i.e. around 2 million Yen, to look like a canine. The man ordered a life-sized dog costume from a professional agency called Zeppet. He even posted pictures of himself wearing an outfit of a collie, a breed of dog. The photos, videos and the idea of becoming a canine are making rounds on the net. Indian Man's Version of 'Iron Man' Suit to Fight Terror is Getting Mixed Reactions From Twitterati (Watch Video).

Japanese Man Becomes A 'Dog'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)