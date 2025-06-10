A video purportedly showing a monkey paying its last respects to a man who cared for it has gone viral from Deoghar, Jharkhand. In the moving footage, the monkey is seen kissing the deceased’s face, appearing to bid a heartfelt farewell. Reportedly, Munna Singh was well-known for looking after monkeys in his locality, forging an unbreakable connection. After Munna’s death, the monkey reportedly joined the funeral procession, following the rituals as if mourning its caretaker. This touching scene has resonated with many on social media, evoking strong emotions. Dangerous Stunt Caught on Camera in Jharkhand: Biker Rides Triple Seat on Railway Bridge Over River for Social Media Reel, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Monkey Kisses Late Caretaker’s Face

