A shocking video showing a man riding a motorcycle on a railway bridge with two pillion riders, one appearing to be a minor, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. The dangerous stunt, performed over a river, endangered not only the biker but also his passengers. If a train had approached during the stunt, it could have caused a catastrophic accident. Another video shared by @JharkhandRail on platform X showed the same individual riding on railway tracks. The handle called for the biker’s arrest, tagging railway authorities and sharing his Instagram profile. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched an investigation into the incidents. Internet users have demanded strict action against the man for repeatedly putting lives at risk with his reckless behaviour. Kanpur: Viral Video Shows Reckless Motorcycle Stunt with Helmetless Girl, Kanpur Traffic Police Take Action (Watch Video).

Man Performs Dangerous Stunt in Jharkhand

Probe Ordered

Forwarded to all RPF Post & out Post of Ranchi division to identify and submit complaiance duly taking necessary action. Matter also informed to GRP Control Ranchi for necessary action. — RPF Ranchi Division (@rpfserrnc) January 17, 2025

