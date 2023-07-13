During the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden incorrectly addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by calling him by the first name of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden said, "Vladimir and I...I shouldn't be so familiar," during a press conference in Vilnius and immediately corrected himself and said, "Mr Zelensky and I,". The clip of Biden wrongly addressing the Ukrainian President immediately went viral on all social media platforms. Volodymyr Zelensky Left Alone at NATO Summit? Photo of Ukraine President Standing Alone as Other World Leaders Engage in Conversation With Each Other Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Video Here:

