US President Donald Trump has unveiled a new display at the White House, dubbed the “Presidential Walk of Fame,” which features black-and-white portraits of past US presidents in gold frames along the West Wing colonnade. What caught everyone's attention was that the space reserved for former US President Joe Biden features not his photo, but an image of his autopen signature. This move is seen as a jab at Joe Biden’s reliance on the mechanical signing device. The exhibit was announced on social media by Trump aide Margo Martin, who posted a video walkthrough of the installation. "The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade Wait for it… 🖊️ (sic)," she wrote. Donald Trump Faces Awkward Moments at UN General Assembly; Escalator Stalls, Then Teleprompter Breaks Down (Watch Videos).

Donald Trump Replaces Joe Biden's Portrait In White House 'Walk Of Fame' With Autopen

The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade Wait for it… 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

