Today, September 19, the Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to allow it to enforce a policy that would restrict sex designations on passports. The Trump adminstration wants to limt sex designations on passports to "male" and "female" based on sex assigned at birth, reports NBC. As per the report, the US President and State Department are seeking to reverse a policy introduced by the Joe Biden administration in 2021 that allowed transgender and nonbinary people to self-select their gender or put "X" as an alternative. Earlier this year, a lower court has issued an injunction allowing that policy to continue. US: Transgender Americans Aim To Block Donald Trump’s Passport Policy Change That Doesn’t Recognise ‘X’ Gender.

Trump Administration Wants to Limit Sex Designations on Passports

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3

