US President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed aside online conspiracy theories falsely claiming he had died, calling the rumours “pretty serious” and “fake news.” Speaking to reporters in Washington after a week-long gap in media interactions, Trump stressed he had been active throughout the Labor Day weekend, including daily golf trips in Virginia and a Friday interview with the Daily Caller. He also cited a three-hour Cabinet meeting as proof of his continued engagement. Responding to speculation about his health, Trump quipped that a two-day break from press events had triggered baseless concerns, while contrasting his visibility with Joe Biden’s limited public appearances. Emphasising his busy schedule, Trump said, “I was very active this Labor Day,” firmly rejecting rumours about his well-being and portraying himself as fully in command. ‘Trump Is Dead’ Rumours Go Viral on X: Is Donald Trump Actually Dead or Victim of Death Hoax? Unverified Claims Fuel Conspiracy Over US President’s Health.

Trump Dismisses Death Rumours, Cites Busy Labor Day Schedule

.@POTUS responds to the latest delusions of the Radical Left: "Last week, I did numerous news conferences... I didn't do any for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him. Biden wouldn't do them for months... nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OPQd4zKnLt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 2, 2025

DOOCY: How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead? TRUMP: ... DOOCY: You see that? TRUMP: No ... I heard that. I get reports. pic.twitter.com/AowJJtAWGL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2025

