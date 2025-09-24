Google has admitted that it implemented censorship under the former US President Joe Biden administration. It has also pledged to reinstate YouTube accounts of Americans previously banned for political speech. The House Judiciary Committee shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 24, 2025, and said, “BIG WIN FOR FREEDOM." In a press release, the House Judiciary Committee stated, "Under the oversight of Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), Google commits to offer all creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations on topics such as COVID-19 and elections an opportunity to return to the platform.” Google has admitted before the House Judiciary Committee that it faced pressure from the Biden administration to censor Americans and remove content that did not violate YouTube policies. The company called this influence "unacceptable and wrong" and affirmed that public debate should not rely solely on "authorities." Google also pledged it will not use third-party "fact-checkers" and warned that European censorship laws threaten American free speech, including the removal of "lawful content." Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to the development and said, "Well done." Microsoft Copilot New Feature Update: AI Assistant Now Offers Quizzes, History, Math and More Queries To Help Users Test Their Brains.

House Judiciary Committee Says ‘BIG WIN FOR FREEDOM’

🚨 BIG WIN FOR FREEDOM 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6Ld4au2UgF — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 23, 2025

‘Google Commits To Offer ALL Creators Previously Kicked Off YouTube Due to Political Speech Violations’

🚨BREAKING: Due to our oversight efforts, GOOGLE commits to offer ALL creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations to return to the platform. BUT THAT’S NOT ALL. Thread: pic.twitter.com/60SsoCK2Yk — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 23, 2025

Elon Musk Says ’Well Done”

