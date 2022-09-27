Jupiter was closest to the Earth on Monday in 59 years. The unmissable celestial event was captured by many stargazers who took to Twitter to share a mesmerising view of the gas giant and its four largest moons. Some lucky souls saw it with just binoculars! The next time the planet comes, this close will be 2129, making Monday's planetary proximity an unmissable occurrence. Check out how some netizens reacted to the astronomical event with jokes and puns. Here are viral Jupiter memes and images. Jupiter Appears Closest to Earth! Twitterverse Shares Images of the Largest Planet As It Becomes Visible in the Sky After 59 Years (View Pics).

Looking for Jupiter tonight be like: pic.twitter.com/B1e5GKjaE3 — Noora (@SmitsNoora) September 27, 2022

everyone's asking where's jupiter, but nobody asks how's jupiter pic.twitter.com/1NQQDdMeDT — 𝙆𝙮𝙡𝙚, 𝙄 𝙂𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙨 (@mckyle_aaron) September 26, 2022

ALL I WANT IS TO LOOK AT JUPITER WITH MY OWN TWO EYES. IS THAT TOO MUCH TO ASK FOR? pic.twitter.com/TIUgAhW9xN — chip (@whotfischip) September 27, 2022

scientists: HOLY SHIT THIS IS THE CLEAREST JUPITER WILL EVER BE IN YOUR LIFETIME WHATEVER U DO MAKE SURE U GO OUT AND LOOK AT IT !!!!!! a cloud: pic.twitter.com/l9dHWBrGBZ — felix🏁 ® (@f0rmulaswag) September 26, 2022

Jupiter’s closest approach to Earth after 59 years! pic.twitter.com/cpb0IL4Q9B — ✖️ Max Monroy (@drunkenfix) September 26, 2022

