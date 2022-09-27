A sight for all the stargazers! Jupiter appeared the closest to Earth in 59 years and people couldn't keep calm but witness the celestial moment which appeared as the brightest object in the sky. The largest planet of the solar system became visible in the skies at 5:29 PM on September 26 and 5:31 AM on September 27. Netizens captured the unmissable event and took to the micro-blogging site to share the images of the dazzling planet. See how Twitterverse shared pics of Jupiter that will next appear this close to Earth in 2129!

Jupiter rising... the view from my backyard... (Somewhat larger through the camera lens than it appears in real life...) pic.twitter.com/u56fL5HeVI — Social Distancing Since 1971 (@ThatStevenGrant) September 27, 2022

I spotted Jupiter 😭🌌 pic.twitter.com/3yAKXfbK7m — Shakill Bee (@IShaQuilleYouu) September 27, 2022

Did you see Jupiter and it’s moons forming a straight line? Also Jupiter is the brightest/biggest since the 60s. pic.twitter.com/0qWb6BQ59x — ☀️ ズﾑ丂ん☀️ʀᴇᴀʟ ᴍᴀɴ ꜱᴜᴘᴘᴏʀᴛꜱ✊🏽♎🤟🏽🚺 (@_RaWo_) September 27, 2022

