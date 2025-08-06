Is there a brewing kalesh in the Indian social media scene? YouTuber Rajat Pawar appears to have sparked controversy with his latest roast video, this time targeting Instagram influencer Kajal Pandey. In the nearly 10-minute clip, Rajat criticises Kajal's content, particularly her use of offensive dark humour in Instagram reels. He argues that her double-meaning jokes are not only crude but outdated, reminiscent of content popular around 2016–17, often shared by middle-aged women on YouTube. According to him, creators like Kajal are merely repackaging this dated humour in a more vulgar form. He further slams her for promoting regressive takes on sensitive topics like menstruation, calling it backwards and potentially harmful to women.

YouTuber Rajat Pawar Shares Roast Video on Kajal Pandey

Kajal Pandey Viral Video!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAJAL ₹ (@kajalpandeyreal)

Here's Another Video Depicting Her Love For Dark Humour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAJAL ₹ (@kajalpandeyreal)

