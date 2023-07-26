On the event of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023, General Manoj Pande paid homage to the Bravehearts of the Kargil War in a solemn ceremony, 'Shaurya Sandhya' at Kargil War Memorial. Various civil & military dignitaries lit 559 lamps in honour of the fallen Bravehearts. General Manoj Pande also felicitated the veterans, gallant heroes of the Kargil War and the family members of the fallen heroes. He interacted with the Nari Sashaktikaran women's motorcycle rally team and all other dignitaries present during this solemn occasion. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Remembering Brave Kargil War Heroes Whose Great Sacrifice Will Forever Be Etched in Our Hearts and Mind.

Check Indian Army's Tweet Here:

A solemn remembrance... General Manoj Pande #COAS paid homage to the #Bravehearts of the #KargilWar in a solemn ceremony 'Shaurya Sandhya' at Kargil War Memorial, #Dras. Gallant heroes, #VeerNaris & various civil & military dignitaries lit 559 lamps, in honour of the fallen… pic.twitter.com/hpPYwUuL9A — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 25, 2023

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023:

#WATCH | Ladakh: Wreath laying ceremony being held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas, to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. pic.twitter.com/qeVc6ynpIQ — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

