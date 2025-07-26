Sachin Tendulkar remembered the sacrifices and bravery of the Indian armed forces on the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025. Every year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war, where the armed forces were able to oust Pakistani intruders from the mountains of the Kargil district in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to social media, the Master Blaster shared a message in Hindi, which, when translated to English, reads, "26 years ago, our forces made history. Their sacrifice and bravery still fill us with pride today. We pay our heartfelt tributes to the heroes of the Kargil War!" Most Hundreds in Test Cricket: From Sachin Tendulkar to Joe Root, Take a Look at Top Five Players With Most Centuries in Longest Format.

Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Bravery of Indian Armed Forces on 26th Anniversary of Kargil War

२६ साल पहले, हमारी सेनाओं ने इतिहास रचा था। उनका त्याग और उनकी वीरता हमें आज भी गर्व से भर देती है। कारगिल युद्ध के वीरों को हमारा शत् शत् नमन! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2025

