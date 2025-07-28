In a huge win for IN10 Media Network's streaming platform DocuBay, they won the Best Documentary for Kargil 1999: The Untold Story of the Indian Air Force. The nearly one-episode documentary details the IAF's strategic and tactical prowess during Operation Safed Sagar in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan. If you are interested in watching the documentary, it is available for streaming on DocuBay and Zee5. ‘Kargil 1999’ Review: DocuBay’s New Documentary Is a Powerful and Compelling Look at Indian Air Force’s Role in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’.

'Kargil 1999' Wins Best Documentary at Indian Telly Awards 2025

