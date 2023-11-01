Married women in Delhi and other parts of India are celebrating Karwa Chauth 2023 today. They are observing a day-long Karwa Chauth fast in order to seek a long and healthy life for their husbands and partners. The Karwa Chauth fast is broken after the moon rises. Therefore, the moonrise time gets extra importance on Karwa Chauth. However, moon in Delhi appears to be hazy partly due to pollution, dust and cloud cover. Netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share photos of not-so-bright Karwa Chauth 2023 moon after their Chandra Darshan rituals.

Chand Kahan Hai?

Moon appears in Delhi 🤭 pic.twitter.com/bVaggxwP8y — Rajesh Goyal (@RajeshGoyal) November 1, 2023

Zoom Kar Zoom Kar

Pale Moon

Moon in Delhi! Pale with weariness pic.twitter.com/d6zahKkj3L — Anuradha Shukla (@anu1122) November 1, 2023

Idhr Toh Sach Mein Nahi Hai

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time in Delhi:

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time on November 1 in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Other Indian Cities: Know Citi-Wise Chandra Darshan Timings on Wednesday #KarwaChauth #KarwaChauth2023 #Moon #MoonriseTime #KarwaChauthMoonRiseTime https://t.co/KUeTzWnBfs — LatestLY (@latestly) October 31, 2023

