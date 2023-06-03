Sweden on Thursday created history after becoming the first country to register sex as a sport. As per reports, Sweden is all set to host the first European Sex Championship which will begin from June 8 and span over several weeks. The "European Sex Championship" as it is named will also feature participants competing for six hours each day. Amid all of this, netizens took to social media to share their views on sex being recognized as a sport in Sweden. While some share funny memes and jokes, a few others did not like the idea of sex being recognized as a sport. Here's how people reacted. Sex as Sports in World's First Sex Championship! Sweden Recognises Sex as a Sport; From Rules to Disciplines, Everything You Need To Know.

Desi Guys on June 8th

Sweden recognises sex as sport. Will hold European sex championship on June 8th Desi Guys on june 8th : pic.twitter.com/MGZHQRMgjE — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 3, 2023

Anyone Trying To Train With Me To Go to the Sex Olympics?

Sweden recognised Sex as a sport. Anyone trying to train with me to go to the Sex Olympics ? — Tchando🌌 (@Tchando12) June 2, 2023

But the Rulebook Will Be Indian!

News: Sweden holding sex tournament. But the rulebook will be Indian! #IYKYK — Maya Singh (@mayasingh39) June 3, 2023

The World Is Getting Really Crazy

The world is getting really crazy Sex Recognised as Sport in Sweden, First European Sex Championship To Be Held on June 8; Check Rules, Disciplines and Other Key Details Here | 🌎 LatestLY https://t.co/7CYqt9C5Yh — Saqib Mansoor (@iamsaqib) June 2, 2023

Sweden Aims To Turn Everyone Into Prostitute

Has the zeal died among the people of the world? This action is betrayal to humanity and values of family life. The Heroes of Sex Sports in the future are certainly Pornstars and Sweden aims to turn everyone into prostitute pic.twitter.com/KS8FHVcc7J — voice of David (@shapourshapour1) June 2, 2023

Values of Human Intimacy Is Totally Ruined?

Sweden officially declared Sex as sports and the first ever Sex championship is going to be held from June 8🤯. What is happening to these people, values of human intimacy is totally ruined. — 𝑇𝑒𝑛10 (@_justbeingcool_) June 2, 2023

I Condemn It and Wish the Indian Govt Too

It’s disgraceful event in Sweden on 8th June 2023 western countries ruining the culture and the nature as per Hindu mythology sex is divine it has to be handled in humble way it’s ridiculous that sex competition on 16 counts has an INDIAN I condemn it and wish the Indian govt too — sreenir23@gmail.com (@sreenir231) June 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)