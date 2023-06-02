Did you ever imagine the world having a sex competition? Well, now we have one. YES, the first nation to officially recognise sex as a sport in Sweden. The inaugural European Sex Championship is now being put on by the Swedish Sex Federation, as per the website Forumdaily. The European Sex Championship will go on for a while. Each day, there will be six hours of competition. Each person has between 45 and an hour to "match". Participants in the tournament can earn between 5 and 10 points in each discipline. The public and a panel of five judges decide who gets what number of points. The competition will be divided into three phases, with each step requiring a certain number of points for participation. Regardless of gender or sexual preference, everyone competes.

Disciplines of the Sex Championship:

Seduction

Massage of various parts of the body.

Massage of erotic zones on the opponent's body.

Prelude

Oral sex

Penetration

Endurance

Appearance

Pose performance

Creativity in position change

Endurance and the number of orgasms in a certain time.

Artistic performance and exchange of postures.

Increased blood pressure and heart rate during competition.

The most beautiful and difficult pose.

The most artistic communication, according to the jury and the audience. The couple was the most active during the competition, as well as the most artistic in the Kama Sutra and the most popular with the jury and the audience. 24-Hour Sex Lands German Tourist in Italy Hospital, Sexual Intercourse Under Drugs Influence Leads to Penis Amputation Possibility.

It was just a matter of time, according to Dragan Bratych, quoted by Forumdaily, president of the Swedish Federation of Sex. He believed that people might acquire both mental and physical well-being through sex, but this required preparation. “Sexual orientation can become part of the tactics of the sport that European countries will adopt,” says the competition organiser. “In order for people to achieve the results they want, they need to train, just like in any other sport. Therefore, the next logical step for them is to start competing in this as well,” said Bratich.

According to the Swedish Sex Federation, sex is actually a very challenging sport. The most imaginative individuals who possess intriguing ideas, powerful emotions, imagination, physical fitness, endurance, and performance are required.

The competition's rules will evolve over time, according to the federation's president. The tournament will nonetheless be held for the first time, and each year it will be updated in response to feedback and market demands.

