India's first case of Sologamy is set by the Gujurat woman Kshama Bindu who married herself last month in an elaborate wedding setup. The woman became an overnight sensation who had planned to tie the knot on June 11 but married ahead of the program, anticipating controversy. Nevertheless, as per her interviews with different news portals, Kshama revealed the criticism and disapproval that she gets from strangers. The 24-year-old married lady completed all the customary marriage rituals in Vadadora with her close friends and colleagues. Sologamy Wedding in Gujarat: Kshama Bindu, Vadodara Woman Set To Marry Herself; Says 'I Love Myself and Hence This Wedding'.

“I don’t have to think about moving to a different city because my partner has to move. I can think just about myself.” This Indian woman tied the knot with herself https://t.co/N4NYzfPPdO pic.twitter.com/HMBIg9tAnc — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 28, 2022

