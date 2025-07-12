A jaw-dropping video from Kruger National Park has gone viral, showing a leopard standing on its hind legs like a human while eyeing its potential prey. The rare and almost comical moment was captured by safari traveler Marie Tardan near Kumana Dam, south of the Satara Rest Camp. The video has been shared by Parveen Kaswan on X. Leopards are known for their stealth and agility, but this upright pose stunned viewers. Social media erupted with amazement, calling the big cat’s stance both “hilarious” and “terrifying.” Wildlife lovers can’t get enough of the leopard’s human-like curiosity in the wild. Cow and Leopard Friendship Real or Fake? Here’s the Truth Behind Decades’ Old Viral Photos That Continue To Fascinate the Internet.

Leopard Stands on 2 Legs Like a Human

That leopard is looking at his food by standing on two legs. Leopards are one of the most versatile creatures on earth. From Kruger. pic.twitter.com/tNG74rt9R8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)