Lily Phillips, who went viral after sleeping with 101 men in 14 hours, has claimed that she is pregnant. The announcement came days after former friend and fellow adult performer Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy claims. However, her post caused widespread confusion, with a few people on the internet calling it a publicity stunt. “The secret is out. Baby Phillips 2025,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post that showed her cradling her baby bump along with another snap of two pregnancy tests, one of which appeared to be positive while the second one had a very faint second line, seemingly inconclusive. The OnlyFans creator’s followers accused her of “faking her pregnancy.”

Lily Phillips Is Pregnant?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillian Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

Lily Phillips Announces Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillian Phillips (@lilyphillip_s)

Internet Accuses Her of Faking Pregnancy

Lily Phillips Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)