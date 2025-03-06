Lily Phillips, a popular OnlyFans star, has found herself at the centre of a firestorm of controversy following a recent stunt involving a nursing home. The 23-year-old recently visited an American nursing home to meet one of her oldest fans, 82-year-old Steve. Dressed in a miniskirt and a cardigan that accentuated her cleavage, a smiling Lily took a selfie with the delighted elderly man, who used a walking frame to steady himself for the shot. ‘I would love to do some charity work while I'm here so anyone in a care home, hit me up. I let anyone have a go - even including guys that could be my grandad or my little brother,' she said in a cluster of clips posted to social media. Lily Phillips Is Pregnant? OnlyFans Star Who Slept With 100 Men in 1 Day Accused of Faking Pregnancy After Showing Off Baby Bump in Latest Instagram Pics and Videos.

Lily Phillips With Elderly Man At Nursing Home

Lily Phillips With Elderly Man, Tweet Screenshot (Photo Credits: Lily Phillips/ X)

Lily Phillips At Nursing Home

2025 is a wild place to live… — C33ts (@CT954) March 3, 2025

Lily Phillips With Elderly Man

Gross. Unfollow — TrickyMcNuggets (@trickymcnuggets) March 3, 2025

Lily Phillips Twitter Post Reaction

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)