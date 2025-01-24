Lily Phillips is a popular and controversial adult content creator and OnlyFans model. She gained prominence after claiming she slept with 101 men in 24 hours. She then revealed her plans of sleeping with 1000 men in 24 hours and even claimed that she had been training in order to break the previous record. In the latest viral video doing the rounds on social media, the OnlyFans content creator says that she was travelling to the US for an adult entertainment fan convention. However, she was stopped by the border control and questioned about her job and what she does for a living. Reportedly, the border control officials nearly denied her entry and threatened her with deportation, claiming that she had to prove she was not planning to film content or charge people for sleeping with her before they finally allowed her entry into the country. Watch the video below. Lily Phillips Breaks Down in Tears in Aftermath of Sleeping With 101 Men in a Day, OnlyFans Star Cries Inconsolably as She Details Her Intimate Experience (Watch Viral Video).

Lily Phillips Nearly Denied Entry Into US by Border Control Officials

OnlyFans thot Lily Phillips threatened with deportation if she films video with 1,000 men on American soil (she's British, innit) https://t.co/1DwHPA9ybs pic.twitter.com/HClBBU8Qky — RT (@RT_com) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)