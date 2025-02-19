Social media is abuzz with the ongoing rumour of Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy. The OnlyFans star, who has gained notoriety for sleeping with 1,057 men in a single day during her bizarre sexathon at a secret London event, is reportedly expecting a baby. She recorded a video of herself after the 12-hour marathon and claimed to have broken the world record. While Blue is yet to confirm her pregnancy, internet is already having a wild time, doing what they do best—relying on humour as they collectively guess who the father is. The hilarious reactions followed by Blue’s alleged pregnancy are ruling the X (formerly Twitter) timeline, with social media users posting funny memes, GIFs and more.

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant?

Bonnie Blue, known for sleeping with 1,057 men in under 24 hours is reportedly pregnant pic.twitter.com/w1Pv3aSARp — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 19, 2025

Bonnie Blue's Pregnancy Rumour Leaves Internet in Frenzy

Rumor is Bonnie Blue is pregnant. Live view of the paternity test line. pic.twitter.com/VKgz9wr7b8 — Doug Heffernan (@Doug69Heffernan) February 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Paternity Test Companies RN

Paternity test companies when they find out Bonnie Blue is pregnant: https://t.co/vl0MzP3Pz8 pic.twitter.com/3Icl5ATcT2 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 19, 2025

LOL

Bonnie Blue who had sex with over 1,000 men in 12 hours is apparently pregnant 😏 here’s the queue for the paternity test pic.twitter.com/AFzmyf5gTu — 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲 💜🎱 (@michsu81) February 19, 2025

Memes Take Over X

Live stream of the lab testing DNA samples to see who got Bonnie Blue pregnant. pic.twitter.com/6tyMnk0tl3 — Matt M (@mattm_82) February 18, 2025

ROFL

Did you get Bonnie blue pregnant? Number 567, it might be you pic.twitter.com/0zdglIUnFF — daniel kidd (@Daniel_kidd7) February 18, 2025

LMAO

Men for the DNA test if "Bonnie Blue" is pregnant 🫄 pic.twitter.com/HpKRKX8EjA — Lotus 🪷 (@potus705) February 18, 2025

