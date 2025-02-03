Lily Phillips Announces ‘Backdoor Challenge’: OnlyFans Creator Reveals She Plans To Have Anal Sex With ‘As Many Guys As Possible’ After Sleeping With 100 Men in 14 Hours

Lily Phillips, an adult content creator and OnlyFans model, has been in the spotlight for her various sex challenges and her rivalry with fellow OnlyFans content creator Bonnie Blue. Previously, Lily gained prominence after a video surfaced online of her crying in the aftermath of sleeping with 101 men in just 14 hours. This was followed by her announcement of planning to sleep with 1000 men in 24 hours. Now, she is back in the spotlight for her ‘backdoor challenge.’ She recently revealed that she plans to have sex with as many guys as possible in her backdoor, referring to anal sex. View the post below. OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips ‘Recruiting’ 1,000 Men To Have Sex With in 24 Hours, Despite Warning by Doctors.

Lily Phillips' Backdoor Challenge

Lily Phillips has upped the stakes — she plans to compete in a "backdoor challenge" to have an*I s*x with 'as many guys as possible' on January 20th. pic.twitter.com/XwXgerwwcB — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)