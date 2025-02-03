Lily Phillips Announces ‘Backdoor Challenge’: OnlyFans Creator Reveals She Plans To Have Anal Sex With ‘As Many Guys As Possible’ After Sleeping With 100 Men in 14 Hours

Lily Phillips, an adult content creator and OnlyFans model, has been in the spotlight for her various sex challenges. Now, she has revealed her next challenge, which is the ‘backdoor challenge,’ referring to anal sex. View the post below.

Lily Phillips Announces ‘Backdoor Challenge’: OnlyFans Creator Reveals She Plans To Have Anal Sex With ‘As Many Guys As Possible’ After Sleeping With 100 Men in 14 Hours
Lily Phillips (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Nimmi Mathai| Feb 03, 2025 09:09 AM IST

Lily Phillips, an adult content creator and OnlyFans model, has been in the spotlight for her various sex challenges and her rivalry with fellow OnlyFans content creator Bonnie Blue. Previously, Lily gained prominence after a video surfaced online of her crying in the aftermath of sleeping with 101 men in just 14 hours. This was followed by her announcement of planning to sleep with 1000 men in 24 hours. Now, she is back in the spotlight for her ‘backdoor challenge.’ She recently revealed that she plans to have sex with as many guys as possible in her backdoor, referring to anal sex. View the post below. OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips ‘Recruiting’ 1,000 Men To Have Sex With in 24 Hours, Despite Warning by Doctors.

Lily Phillips' Backdoor Challenge

