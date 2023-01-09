A mysterious underwater creature has once again left people pondering about the existence of the loch ness monster. A video shared by Chasin Tails Outdoors Bait & Tackle shows a bizarre snake-like creature swimming in Atlantic Beach in North Carolina. The body of the eerie critter was seen coming out and again dipping back into the water. Folks witnessing the rare sight were left shocked and confused about what the animal was, with some thinking it was the mythical Scottish monster. Loch Ness, Bunyip, Yeti and Some Folklore Beasts That 'Apparently' Exist and Where You Can Find Them!

Did You Spot The Strange Creature?

