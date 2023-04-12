Some MLAs of Maharashtra are on a study tour to Japan. The tour started on 11th April. These MLAs will return to India from Japan on 23rd April. The Japan tour of the MLAs was postponed in 2019 due to COVID-19. The MLAs who went to Japan are being led by Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar. Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal shared a picture of himself with his wife while leaving for Japan. The picture shows both the MLA and his wife in traditional attire. Since being shared the picture has gone viral on social media. According to reports, MLAs who took their family members on the tour, will have to bear the expenses for the same. The Legislature Secretariat will bear the expenses of the MLAs. During the visit, the MLAs will visit different institutions, government offices and other places. Eknath Shinde in Ayodhya: Maharashtra CM Performs Maha Aarti at Banks of Sarayu River (Watch Video).

Maharashtra MLAs Visit Japan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)