Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Sunday evening performed Maha Aarti at the banks of Sarayu River in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The video of the Maha Aarti has gone viral on social media. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday. Shinde was accompanied by Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs. Shinde and Fadnavis received a warm welcome in Ayodhya. Eknath Shinde in Ayodhya: Those Raising Doubts on Ram Temple Construction Shown Their Way Home, Says Maharashtra CM.

Eknath Shinde in Ayodhya:

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde performs Maha Aarti at the banks of Sarayu River in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/w9u7CU204k — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

