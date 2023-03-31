The NCP MP Supriya Sule on Friday shared a video of a tiger chasing a gaur or Indian Bison at Chandrapur's Tadoba National Park. In the video, the gaur can be seen running for its life through the wilderness as a tiger chases. Lucky for the gaur, the tiger, due to its heavy weight, gets tired and leaves the bison alone. The video was captured by Anuj Khare, a wildlife photographer. That’s Bagheera! Black Leopard Spotted Carefully Crossing Mul-Chandrapur Road (Watch Video).

Tiger-Gaur Chase:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)