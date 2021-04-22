#MaharashtraLockdown Funny Memes and Jokes Are Back!
No one
Literally no one
UT everyday with new Lockdown rules#maharashtralockdown #covid19 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/aDnA97pOc7
— Varwani Hitesh (@VarwaniHitesh) April 21, 2021
Pretty Much Sums Up the Current Scenario
Pretty much sums up Maharashtra lockdown restrictions ! 😆#maharashtralockdown pic.twitter.com/lrsJuPsarX
— Priyanka Maheshwari (@Priyank92524644) April 21, 2021
Lockdown 2.0
MH govt announces second (more strict) lockdown (2.1).
Le everyone:#MaharashtraLockdown #Lockdown2.1 pic.twitter.com/Fz0yzUoBF9
— Suraj (@Stick3rs) April 22, 2021
Meanwhile, COVIDIOTS Be Like
Covidiots be like:#COVIDEmergency #maharashtralockdown pic.twitter.com/f1gX4jeYtG
— Andy (@iamandy1987) April 21, 2021
Inception Way!
Lockdown went full inception!#maharashtralockdown #COVIDEmergency pic.twitter.com/bAXsq9XjEM
— Andy (@iamandy1987) April 22, 2021
Lockdown Funny Memes Template
Memes that can be used again and again to describe #maharashtralockdown:#UddhavThackeray pic.twitter.com/F344wa60PZ
— Last Human (@pLastHuman) April 22, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)