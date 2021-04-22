#MaharashtraLockdown Funny Memes and Jokes Are Back!

Pretty Much Sums Up the Current Scenario

Lockdown 2.0

Meanwhile, COVIDIOTS Be Like

Inception Way!

Lockdown Funny Memes Template

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)