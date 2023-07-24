Mark Zuckerberg has been promoted to compete at the blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Taking to Instagram, the Meta CEO shared a picture with MMA coach Dave Camarillo who got promoted to 5th-degree black belt. "Congrats @davecamarillo on your 5th degree black belt. You're a great coach and I've learned so much about fighting and life from training with you [sic]," Mark Zuckerberg wrote expressing his gratitude to coach Dave Camarillo. The 39-year-old CEO has been in the news lately after he accepted Tesla CEO Elon Musk's challenge to a cage fight. Threads Logo Amuses The Internet! Funny Memes and Curious Reactions on 'Inspiration' Behind Mark Zuckerberg's New App Logo Goes Viral.

Check Mark Zuckerberg's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

