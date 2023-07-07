Instagram Threads app had a great launch on Thursday, July 6. The Twitter rival app is currently trending in the news because of it being a direct competition to the micro-blogging app. Netizens have taken to Twitter to react to the app and its logo. One user compared the logo to a jalebi, while another compared it to an alphabet in Tamil. Check the reactionary tweets of netizens on the Threads app logo. #ThreadsDown: Meta's Twitter Rival Suffers Outage Hours After Launch, Twitterati React With Funny Memes.

This, Threads app by Instagram logo looks like stylised अ अ for अक्षर = text Has anyone else noticed it? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jCPd6q78qE — Tushar Tajane ☕💡⤴️ (@tushonline) July 6, 2023

Is it just me or the logo for threads app looks like the Tamil alphabet for “ku” #iykyk pic.twitter.com/9cSyatHuYC — Harini Janakiraman (@HariniLabs) July 6, 2023

Don't know much about the app for now but the logo looks cool 😎@instagram #ThreadsApp pic.twitter.com/R1S5fx4tuL — Akash patel (@Akashpatel233) July 6, 2023

The "threads" app logo is so fucking funny its like the designers went "how can we not put a 'T' in there lets just make this as obtuse as possible" this has to be the worst fucking icon ever pic.twitter.com/yAD8jeeP7M — Weekend Warrior ☝️🐉 (@wwarrior_1) July 7, 2023

