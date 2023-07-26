Algeria's devastating forest fires, which have engulfed its Mediterranean coast, have killed at least 34 people. The death toll is on the rise, as per the government authorities. Thousands of firefighters and hundreds of trucks have been mobilised to get the massive wildfire under control. Wildfires fueled by a blistering heatwave are ravaging the Northern African country. Watch the horrifying video of the wildfire here. The visuals show Algeria's battle to contain devastating forest fires along its Mediterranean coast. Algeria Wildfires: Forest Fire Kill at Least 34 and Injured Hundreds, 80% of Fires Extinguished.

Massive Wildfire in Algeria:

Here are visuals of Alageria's battle to contain devastating forest fires along its Mediterranean coast, in an inferno which has killed at least 34 people. pic.twitter.com/W1YcAJkrmd — DW News (@dwnews) July 26, 2023

