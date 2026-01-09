A shocking incident of political violence unfolded in Honduras after an explosive device was hurled at opposition lawmakers outside the Honduran National Congress in Tegucigalpa, leaving Congresswoman Gladis Aurora Lopez injured. The attack occurred on Thursday as members of the National Party of Honduras were addressing reporters near the Congress complex. According to party officials, the object struck Lopez before exploding, causing serious injuries. Tomas Zambrano, who leads the party’s caucus in Congress, said she received immediate medical aid at the scene. Local media reported visible injuries to her head and back, though her condition was stable. She was later shifted to a private hospital for further treatment. The National Party condemned the incident as a “criminal attack” and demanded a swift investigation. The assault comes amid heightened political tensions following Honduras’ disputed elections and the upcoming presidential transition. No arrests have been reported so far. Iran Unrest Turns Deadly: Cop Killed in Chilling Drive-By Shooting as Protests Rage Nationwide, Video Surfaces.

Gladis Aurora Lopez Injured in Explosive Attack Outside Honduran Congress

BREAKING: Congresswoman Gladys Aurora López struck by explosive device at Congress of Honduras. Video shows the explosion. pic.twitter.com/NESiePqoKN — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) January 8, 2026

WATCH: Explosive device thrown at Honduran lawmaker during conference; she survived with injuries pic.twitter.com/on1NVCkrf5 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 9, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of BNO News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)