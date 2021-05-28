The BTS meal is out and fans just can't help but give a huge shout out. Fans across the world are super enthused about McDonald's newest celebrity collab and we have the pictures to prove it.

made a hanging organizer for my stationery from the #BTSMeal packaging and an old wall calendar :-D pic.twitter.com/DHDA7dwArq — rin⁷ 🍂 (@ktaebwi_613) May 27, 2021

im sorry chat, the real reason i ended stream early #btsmeal pic.twitter.com/kdTlEfAQY5 — saysoamy (@saysoamy) May 27, 2021

It took me half an hour on drive-thru to get this #BTSMeal #BTSxMcD @McDonalds in Korea. I'm loving all the purple 💜💜💜 I also love both of the sauce!#JLifeinKorea pic.twitter.com/Dsa7aEEDnE — Jayelle_Kdiamond💎 (@JL_Kdiamond) May 27, 2021

korean mcdonald’s has turned into a bts restaurant with bts music, purple balloons. every single person i saw was walking away with a bts meal bag. 💜🍟 #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/IM4Azt9UZQ — A⁷ 🧈 (@a_girlwitluv) May 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)