"Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" viral girl, Ayesha Hanif, took to her Instagram and debunked her death rumour. She shared screenshot of the news which read that she passed away due to 'drug overdose'. The Pakistani girl slammed the her demise report saying that such false information is not only 'irresponsible' but also shows 'lack of respect. Check out her full post below. Who Was TikToker Ayesha? Pakistani Girl Known For 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' Viral Video Dies of Drug Overdose at Party in Karachi, Everything to Know About Social Media Dance Sensation.

Ayesha Slams Her Death Rumours:

Ayesha Instagram

There's More:

Ayesha Instagram

Watch "Mera Dil Ye Pukare" Viral Video:

