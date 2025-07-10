In a heart-wrenching viral moment from Jaipur, a young man named Haldar was seen crying inconsolably after losing his mobile phone to rainwater in the Ramniwas Bagh area. Caught in heavy downpour and waterlogging, Haldar slipped while riding his Activa, causing his phone to plunge into the murky water. Despite desperate attempts to retrieve it, the device vanished, leaving him frustrated and in tears. The emotional breakdown, captured on video, quickly gained traction online, with netizens empathising and criticising the city’s poor infrastructure. Locals revealed that the area’s sloped terrain and inefficient drainage lead to water accumulation every monsoon. Gurugram Waterlogging Videos: Incessant Rain Turns Roads Into Streams; Drivers Seen Pushing Vehicles Through Waterlogged Streets, Truck Plunges Into Ditch.

Jaipur Man Cries After Losing Phone in Rainwater

