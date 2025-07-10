Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Gurugram, Haryana, recently. The heavy downpour led to severe waterlogging in several areas of Gurugram as the city continued to receive rain. Multiple videos showing severe waterlogging in parts of Gurugram as roads turned into streams due to incessant rain have also gone viral on social media. One video showed waterlogging at Sheetla Mata Road as drivers were seen pushing their vehicles through waterlogged streets. In another incident, a truck got stuck in a ditch at Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road after a part of the road caved in while the vehicle was travelling on it. Gurugram Rains: Administration Advises Corporate Offices and Private Institutions To Allow Work From Home Today To Prevent Traffic Congestion in City As IMD Issues Orange Alert.

Severe Waterlogging in Gurugram After Heavy Rainfall

Visuals from Sheetla Mata Road

Streets Waterlogged Near Civil Hospital

Truck Gets Stuck in Ditch After Road Caves in at Southern Peripheral Road

