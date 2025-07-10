Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Gurugram, Haryana, recently. The heavy downpour led to severe waterlogging in several areas of Gurugram as the city continued to receive rain. Multiple videos showing severe waterlogging in parts of Gurugram as roads turned into streams due to incessant rain have also gone viral on social media. One video showed waterlogging at Sheetla Mata Road as drivers were seen pushing their vehicles through waterlogged streets. In another incident, a truck got stuck in a ditch at Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road after a part of the road caved in while the vehicle was travelling on it. Gurugram Rains: Administration Advises Corporate Offices and Private Institutions To Allow Work From Home Today To Prevent Traffic Congestion in City As IMD Issues Orange Alert.

Severe Waterlogging in Gurugram After Heavy Rainfall

#WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Gurugram, as the city continues to receive heavy rain. (Visuals from Sheetla Mata Road) pic.twitter.com/1x42534NOk — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Visuals from Sheetla Mata Road

#WATCH | Haryana: Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Gurugram, as the city continues to receive heavy rain. (Visuals from Sheetla Mata Road) pic.twitter.com/vRD5JMXrtu — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Streets Waterlogged Near Civil Hospital

VIDEO | Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Gurugram. Visuals from Civil Hospital. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/pzSEvcLmiX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2025

Truck Gets Stuck in Ditch After Road Caves in at Southern Peripheral Road

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana | The truck driver says, "Beer bottles are loaded in the truck. I was going to the godown. The road was completely dry last night. There was no waterlogging here. Another of our trucks and a dumper truck also crossed here. After that, the road caved in,… https://t.co/zv0JYaQXi1 pic.twitter.com/IQSsX1HBKI — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)