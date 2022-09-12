One can not get enough of mocking the lazy Monday mornings. From getting up from bed to motivating oneself to go to the office for another week of long hours, deadline pressure and traffic jams, everything about the first day of the week is tiresome. If the hot coffee also didn't help burn the Monday blues, we might help you with it. Check out the humourous Monday morning memes, jokes, hilarious puns, GIFs and pictures to start a new week or make it a little more bearable! Monday Motivation Thoughts, Powerful Quotes and Good Morning Messages To Kickstart the Week With Some Inspiration!

Mondays Suck!

it’s monday yet again and I have to work yet again pic.twitter.com/RjVbivkTUO — R’een🐝🍑 (@LittleMsShipper) September 11, 2022

How To Stay Motivated on Monday Mornings?

img109 Funny work memes, jokes, demotivational humor, quotes, sayings, entertainment, the office, monday morning, now hiring near me jobs etc. 109#workjokes#theoffice#makemoney#nowhiring#workathomepic.twitter.com/SauP9dnIpT — New Top Paying Work From Home Remote Job Listings (@TopRemoteJobsUS) September 11, 2022

Office Goers Can Feel The Animal

Animals.. Monday morning mood when you found out what day it is today...🤔😑 pic.twitter.com/C4AYVmf0nx — Independence (@Indenpendence0) September 12, 2022

Painfully Funny

The Struggle Is For Real

Me trying to open up at work on Monday morning pic.twitter.com/yodwyu4dXM — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) September 12, 2022

It Hurts

Me with monday morning responsibilities pic.twitter.com/jo7OizAawS — عون (@AonSayyed) September 12, 2022

