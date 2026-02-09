The Sikkim State Lotteries will shortly announce the results of the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today, February 9. The results of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery draw will be declared from Gangtok, with the draw beginning at 6 PM. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery of today can watch the live streaming below, as the winners' names will be declared shortly. The 1st prize for the winner of Sikkim's Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is INR 1 crore. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Sikkim, where the Dear Legend Monday weekly lottery is being played today. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Monday's lucky draw. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of February 9 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Legend Monday Lottery Result of February 9

