Monkeys are known to be one of the quirkiest animals who keep on throwing tantrums and are usually spotted indulging in bizarre actions. This time, a monkey counter attacked a man who was trying to drive the animal out of the residential colony in a viral video. The clip featured the man trying to scare the mammal who in turn climbed on him only to run away later. Users gave the perfect WWE wrestling move a humorous turn by calling the animal 'Monkey Cena' due to its attacking techniques. While one user called it, "Randy Orton's RKO", the other commented, "Rey Mysterio Lite". See how netizens reacted to the monkey's viral clip by comparing it to wrestlers John Cena, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton!

Viral Video off Monkey Showcasing Wrestling Skills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meemlogy (@meemlogy)

