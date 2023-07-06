The largest US Ferris wheel and the largest beam light, as well as other opulent and lavish buildings, may be seen in Las Vegas. In addition, it is now the location of the cutting-edge entertainment venue "Sphere," which has the highest resolution wraparound LED screen in the world. Even though the Sphere is scheduled to debut in September, it was lit up this Tuesday to commemorate the Fourth of July, a national holiday in the USA. Currently, the Sphere's immersive images are doing rounds on social media. Dubai New Year 2023 Fireworks at Burj Khalifa Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of New Year’s Eve Celebration and Cutting-Edge Laser Light Show From World’s Tallest Building.

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas Video

The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is the world's largest spherical structure, with the venue set to host live music, film and sporting events when it debuts in September. pic.twitter.com/Po4ElIzYDa — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 6, 2023

