Mumbaikars woke up to a rainy morning today after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the city. Soon, netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall in Mumbai as #MumbaiRains started to trend on Twitter. Some users also shared funny jokes and memes as the unseasonal showers in April brought some much-needed relief from the rising temperatures. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up To July-Like Rainfall in April, Surprise Showers Bring Relief From Rising Temperatures (See Pics and Videos).

We Agree!

#MumbaiRains in April-May? 😲 hatt saala saare aam kharaab ho jayenge 😭 — Vitthal Mirji (@whoami_vim) April 29, 2023

#MumbaiRains

mumbai weather!!! what are you up to??? rains in april🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️#mumbairains — Hiren Mehta (@hirenonline) April 29, 2023

Bhai yeh toh din aur weekend pura ban gaya ❤️😍😍😍#MumbaiRains — 🌻 (@GujaratiMulgi) April 29, 2023

#Mumbai Mein Phir Bemausam Barsaat?

#MumbaiRains Is Like a Guest Without an Invitation!

#MumbaiRains is like a guest without an invitation ! But being a perfect host... we have to look after them ! 😷🤦 — #બસઆમજ (@SonalOfficially) April 29, 2023

We Wonder!

I Just Skipped the Summer Vacation

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)