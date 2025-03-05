Popular rapper and influencer N3on recently gifted a Rolex watch to fellow artist WooWop as an apology for past negative comments and remarks that had caused tension between the two. The video has quickly gone viral, sparking conversations about the nature of public apologies, the power of material gifts in mending relationships and whether such gestures can truly make up for hurtful words or actions. The rift between N3on and WooWop dates back to a series of public comments that N3on made, which many felt were unnecessarily harsh and unprovoked. These remarks made during interviews and on social media were widely interpreted as a direct attack on WooWop's character and abilities. Over time, N3on expressed regret for his actions and publicly acknowledged that his comments were out of line. Temple Cat in China Greets Visitors With High-Fives and Blessings; Turns Into an Overnight Internet Sensation (Watch Video)

N3on Gifted WooWop Rolex Watch As Apopolgy

🚨| WATCH: Despite N3on doing a stream with Dub and his son WooWop to end their "beef," Dub still calls N3on a terrible person .. 😳 N3on gifted WooWop a brand New ROLEX .. pic.twitter.com/77reAAPZ7Z — N3onHQ🧪 (@N3onHQ) March 5, 2025

N3on And WooWop Viral Video

Neon gifts Woo Wap a rolex after meeting him in person and apologizing for making comments about him few years ago pic.twitter.com/NMQHhnUIeH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 5, 2025

