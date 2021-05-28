It's that time of the year again, folks! International Burger Day 2021 is here and netizens just cannot wait but take a huge bite out of these juicy, delicious buns. See how netizens are celebrating the day of mouth-watering burgers online.

👉🏿THIS or THAT👈🏿 It's #InternationalBurgerDay & we are ready to fire up the grill! 🔥 What's on your menu tonight? Blended burgers topped with mushrooms or vegetarian burgers made with meaty portabella mushrooms? Let us know how you are celebrating in the comments below! 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/RvvzK3OPPj — South Mill Champs (@SouthMillChamps) May 28, 2021

Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor also Got In On The Action

If you love burgers, give this article a read and celebrate Burger Day with these lip-smacking recipes! Read now: https://t.co/qvZfb5LzgV#InternationalBurgerDay #BurgerDay pic.twitter.com/A7HxtmYk0d — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) May 28, 2021

Celebrate #InternationalBurgerDay with a mouthwatering Wagyu Burger at @Square1682 in Center City. 🍔🤤 TIP: Today is also the final day of @CCDPhila's Restaurant Week, with many local burger establishments featuring special prix fixe menus.#UnstoppablePHL pic.twitter.com/Y0ABGjhTwD — discoverPHL (@discoverPHL) May 28, 2021

