In a lawsuit gaining attention across the fast food world, a group of customers is suing Burger King for exaggerating the size of its Whopper in advertisements. The plaintiffs claim that the burger appears 35% larger in ads, with significantly more meat than what is actually served in stores. A US District Judge in Miami ruled that the case could proceed, agreeing that the ads might mislead consumers. Burger King, however, defends its marketing, attributing the larger appearance to "food styling" rather than deception. Despite this, the judge noted that the discrepancy went beyond typical advertising puffery. Burger King vs Burger King: Supreme Court Allows Pune's Popular Eatery To Use Burger King Mark for Now, Asks Bombay HC To Continue Hearing the Appeal.

