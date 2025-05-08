In their second replacement announcement of the day, Rajasthan Royals roped in Nandre Burger for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, coming in for Sandeep Sharma, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Sharma featured in 10 IPL 2025 matches and claimed nine wickets before a finger injury cut his tournament short. Burger will join the franchise for INR 3.5 crore, which will be his second stint with the Jaipur-based team, having earlier played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, picking seven wickets from six matches. Rajasthan Royals Name Lhuan-dre Pretorius As Nitish Rana's Injury Replacement For Remainder of IPL 2025.

Nandre Burger Joins RR for IPL 2025

🚨 News 🚨 Rajasthan Royals pick Nandre Burger as a replacement for the injured Sandeep Sharma.#TATAIPL | @rajasthanroyals | Details 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2025

