South Africa defeated Pakistan in the second of the three-match ODI series and levelled the series 1-1. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. They were rocked early by Nandre Burger who dismantled their top three dismissing Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz stitched a steady partnership and scored half-centuries to carry Pakistan to a competitive 269/9. Chasing it, South Africa started strong. Quinton de Kock scored a brilliant century and stayed not out till the end. He was supported well by Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Tony de Zorzi. In the end, it was a comfortable victory for South Africa and they will fight to clinch the series in the decider. Virat Kohli Receives Birthday Wish From Umar Akmal! Pakistan Cricketer Extends Greetings to Indian Star As He Turns 37, Calls Him 'Brother' (See Post).

South Africa Beats Pakistan By 8 Wickets in 2nd ODI 2025

SOUTH AFRICA BEAT PAKISTAN IN THE 2ND ODI TO LEVEL THE SERIES 1-1. - Outstanding runchase by SA. 🇿🇦 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wo3qKWc43F — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) November 6, 2025

