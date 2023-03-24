At any point during the day, if you happen to go through social media, you’re much likely to come across videos of someone dancing to old and renowned Punjabi song ‘Daru Badnaam’. The song has an exceptional bond with wedding dances owing to its catchy beats and groovy lyrics. Hence, when a clip of a newlywed woman dancing to the track surfaced on social media, it went crazy viral, and netizens just can’t get enough of her sassy moves. A user by the name of Gurpreet Kaur posted the popular video on Instagram, where it has received more than 109,000 views yet. Norway Dance Crew Quick Style Grooves To Desi Bollywood Songs At Wedding; Netizens Shower Praises (Watch Viral Videos).

Newlywed Woman Grooves to Hit Punjabi Number:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurpreet Kaur (Kulhad Pizza Jalandhar) (@kaurgeous_roop)

