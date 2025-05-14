No matter what the trolls say, Urvashi Rautela knows how to rule the headlines. The actress, now a Cannes regular, made her appearance on Day 1 of the film festival in a colourful outfit. She accessorised her look with a tiara and a parrot-shaped crystal-embedded clutch. As she walked the red carpet of Cannes 2025, she flaunted her bold makeup while kissing her bird-shaped bag as she struck a pose. According to reports, the clutch is made by Judith Leiber and it costs around USD 5,495 (INR 4,68,064). However, her look at the 78th Cannes Film Festival was met with mixed reactions, with the internet users having a field day by creating funny memes and 'first Indian actress ever...' jokes. Along with the Daaku Maharaaj actress, several Indian celebrities are expected to walk the red carpet for the prestigious film festival this year.

Urvashi Rautela Cannes 2025 Look Sparks Funny Memes

Someone please tell Urvashi Rautela that she's at Cannes, not Comic Con. pic.twitter.com/GcEIBpJRiO — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) May 13, 2025

LOL, The Resemblance!

First woman to go to Cannes film festival with the look of Jaadugar Jogiya Sarkar. Congratulations to Urvashi Rautela #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/5XPnDwFWkI — Samiksha 🫀 (@saibo__) May 13, 2025

Even a Meme Can't Pass Without the Mention of 'Daaku Maharaj'

urvashi rautela for daaku maharaj premiere at cannes film festival 🌷 pic.twitter.com/rdzqOov4Rl — 🧚‍♀️ (@softiealiaa) May 13, 2025

Totally!

Urvashi Rautela became the first woman to ever go on cannes with a parrot puppet pic.twitter.com/t4q3N2ib1s — Jeet (@JeetN25) May 13, 2025

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iDiva (@idivaofficial)

Hahahaha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MENSXP (@mensxpofficial)

Too Real?

urvashi rautela the first woman to ever go on cannes looking horrible with a parrot puppet pic.twitter.com/eTEceXFoz7 — 𓅪 (@alfiyastic) May 13, 2025

