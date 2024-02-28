In a surprising incident on the live show ‘Public Demand,’ renowned Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor slapped co-host and comedian Sherry Nanha. The altercation occurred when Nanha made a jest about a hypothetical honeymoon, which Manzoor found crossing the line. Nanha jokingly asked Manzoor, “Shazia, I would directly take you to Monte Carlo for our honeymoon after our marriage. Will you tell me which class you would like to travel to?” This comment sparked Manzoor’s anger, leading to the unexpected confrontation, which was captured in a now-viral video. Manzoor expressed her frustration and reprimanded Nanha for his inappropriate comments, stating, “Last time also you behaved like this and I let you portray my act as a prank and covered it up but this time I am serious. Is this how you talk to women? You are saying ‘Honeymoon’.” Following the incident, Manzoor left the studio, expressing her unwillingness to return to the show. Viral Video Shows Voting Slips Issued on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe's Names in Pakistan Election 2024.

Shazia Manzoor Slaps Comedian

Slap kalesh b/w Pakistani Singer Shazia Manjoor and Co-Host of show over making joke on 'Honeymoon' with a Woman pic.twitter.com/6fehVrq7NS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 27, 2024

